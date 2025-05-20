New Avengers: Doomsday set photos reveal the return of a surprising MCU location

A new leak from the set of Avengers: Doomsday implies the new Marvel movie will return to a familiar MCU location: Madripoor.

Footage shared on Instagram (via Reddit), reportedly from the movie's set in London, shows the buildings in the fictional city, including a sign with the place name on it.

In the comics, Madripoor is an island city-state in southeast Asia with associations with the X-Men, and it was once the site of Magneto's headquarters and the home of Wolverine. However, the island made its MCU debut in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, and Helmut Zemo travel there in search of the Super Soldier Serum. While they're there, the group crosses paths with Sharon Carter, who is secretly the Power Broker, Madripoor's mysterious underworld leader.

That means one of two things: Sharon Carter is back in the MCU, or the X-Men have taken an international trip. We know that several familiar faces from the latter franchise will appear in Doomsday, including Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Cyclops (James Marsden), and Beast (Kelsey Grammer). Channing Tatum is also set to return as Gambit, a role he first played in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine.

It's likely to be a while before we find out for certain, as secrecy is high around Doomsday. All we know for certain so far is a bunch of cast members, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the casts of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four, but even that list isn't set in stone as Kevin Feige has since confirmed there are still more announcements to come.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way from both Marvel and DC.