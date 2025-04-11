Wolverine #400 brings back one of Logan's most enigmatic villains for an oversized milestone issue

Wolverine #8 is just around the corner, and while #8 may seem like an innocuous number, in terms of Legacy numbering, it's also Wolverine #400. We've got an early look at interior pages from the issue, which show Logan confronting the Adamantine, the new alter-ego now gold-plated Romulus, who is covered in a kind of anti-Adamantium.

As you might imagine, that's a pretty bad deal for Wolverine, whose bones, including his claws, are notoriously coated in adamantium. Writer Saladin Ahmed, artist Martín Cóccolo, color artist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Cory Petit create the issue's main story, as well as a second feature, along with writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson and colorist Mike Spicer on a bonus story for the oversized milestone comic.

Here's the gallery of pages, along with the cover by Jerome Opeña:

"CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!" reads Marvel's official description of Wolverine #400. "A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! WOLVERINE faces off with the ADAMANTINE! The WENDIGO is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you’d see begins here! PLUS: A special celebratory bonus story by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON! Note: Several key appearances are contained in this issue."

Romulus is one of Wolverine's most enigmatic villains. Technically he's the Romulus from the myth of Romulus and Remus, twins who were raised by wolves, with Romulus going on to found the city of Rome. So yeah, that guy is also a Wolverine villain who has traditionally showed up to mark milestones in Wolverine's story, forcing him to deal with some of the strangest schemes he's ever been roped into.

Wolverine #8/#400 goes on sale April 16.

