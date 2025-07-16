House of the Dragon season 2 breaks an Emmys streak set by Game of Thrones 14 years ago

House of the Dragon has broken a Game of Thrones Emmys nomination streak that started all the way back in 2011.

This year is the first time a Westeros-set show hasn't been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys since Game of Thrones season 1 debuted 14 years ago. All eight seasons of the original series were up for the award over the course of its eight-year run, and House of the Dragon season 1 was also nominated back in 2023.

However, season 2 didn't make the cut, losing out to Andor season 2, The Diplomat season 2, The Last of Us season 2, Paradise, The Pitt, Severance season 2, Slow Horses season 4, and The White Lotus season 3.

The second season of the Targaryen-focused prequel wasn't received quite as well by audiences or critics as season 1 – and even Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had some issues with it. "There are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4," he concluded in a now-deleted blog post.

House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, childhood friends-turned-rivals whose animosity snowballs into a full-blown civil war in the wake of a succession crisis. The cast also includes Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno. A new season is on the way, but the show is expected to end with season 4.

House of the Dragon season 3 doesn't have a release date yet, although filming is currently underway. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2025.