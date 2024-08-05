House of the Dragon is set to end after four seasons.

Showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal broke the news during a press conference discussing the House of the Dragon season 2 finale. Season 3 is currently being written and is set to begin production in early 2025, though it still seems we'll have to wait some two years for the season premiere.

"I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it," Condal said, when asked if season 3 would consist of eight episodes (via Variety). "I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on." The question stemmed from a 2022 post on George R.R. Martin's personal blog, where he speculated that each season would need 10 episodes to adequately tell the complete story.

House of the Dragon is based on the book Fire & Blood, which tells the story of House Targaryen and takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The season 2 cast includes Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

The second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off focuses on the battle between the Blacks and the Greens, AKA the two sides of the Targaryen family – which eventually becomes the epic event known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Max.