Despite 123,000 fans signing a petition to save the canceled Amazon series, The Wheel of Time is reportedly not being shopped around to other streamers

Fantasy series The Wheel of Time is reportedly not being shopped around to other streamers following its shock cancellation over at Amazon Prime Video.

As part of TVLine's latest bite-sized industry update, chief content officer Matt Webb Mitovich was asked whether there had been any effort to find the show another home, to which he replied: "Well-placed sources confirm for Inside Line that the fantasy saga is not being shopped after being cancelled at Prime Video."

The news is sure to come as a blow to the loyal fans who've been campaigning for it to be continued since its axing was confirmed on May 23. Shortly after the news broke, an online petition was created and shared by @WotTVSeries on Twitter – pointing to the third season's impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and linking to viewer testimonials. At time of writing, it has 123,580 signatures.

While the Robert Jordan books in which they're based focus predominantly on Rand al'Thor, a formidable magic wielder who discovers he's the world's prophesized savior (so long as he chooses the right side), the small screen adaptation's first two chapters were centered mostly on Rosamund Pike's Gandalf-type Moiraine Damodred.

In season 1, she traversed the Two Rivers in search of youngsters with the potential to become the Dragon Reborn, hellbent on teaching them the ways of the Light before sinister forces had a chance of corrupting their power. Season 2, then, saw the group learn who amongst them was fated to step up to the plate, and with that, Rand (Josha Stradowski) became the main protagonist in season 3.

The Wheel of Time seasons 1, 2, and 3 are streaming now. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.