The Last of Us composer seemingly confirms previous comments from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann that a season 4 will be needed to finish Ellie and Abby's story: "There'll be at least two more seasons, no question"

The Last of Us TV show composer says we'll most likely be getting a fourth season of the hit HBO show.

"There’ll be at least two more seasons, no question," Staley said on The Last of Us: Savage Starlight podcast. "At least, that’s all I’m gonna say."

Showrunner Craig Mazin previously told GamesRadar+ that he and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann are "taking their time as best as they can" and that "perhaps a season 4 the way we think is correct."

Season 1 told the story of The Last of Us video game over the course of nine episodes. Season 2 tells just one half of The Last of Us Part 2, which is Ellie's story as she hunts down Abby.

The Last of Us season 3 will focus on Abby's story, and show us what she was doing during those three days that Ellie and Dina were in Seattle.

A fourth season makes sense, as the final part of the game takes place sometime later and showcases Ellie's life with Dina before she and Abby have their final showdown. It's unclear whether a potential season 4 will switch back to just focusing on Ellie, or will alternate back and forth between her and Abby's perspectives. I just can't imagine they would tuck the aftermath of Seattle and another time jump into a season 3 finale.

