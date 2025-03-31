The Last of Us HBO showrunner says "flat out" that "I am not going to go past the game" like Game of Thrones did with George R.R. Martin's novels

The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin says he and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann have no plans to pull a Game of Thrones and break the show off into directions that aren't included in the source work.

"I am not going to go past the game. I’ll just say that flat out. So if people are thinking, 'Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing,'" Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story. The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So I’m not going to go past."

The Last of Us is based on the video game franchise of the same name, with season 2 (and a potential 3 and 4) adapting the second game. Both games tell two very succinct and connected stories - with no existing prequels or spin-off games. It looks like there won't be a Last of Us Part 3 game released anytime soon, either - and Mazin and Druckmann have no plans to take that potential story and adapt it for TV.

"Who knows, there might be a Dunk and Egg The Last of Us show that happens that somebody does. But for me, the only question is: Is it going to be one more season or will it require two more? If this can happen all in one more season, great. If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that."

The Last of Us season 2 is set to hit HBO and Max on April 13. In the UK, it'll be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. For more, check out our list of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.