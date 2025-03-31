The Last of Us HBO showrunner says "flat out" that "I am not going to go past the game" like Game of Thrones did with George R.R. Martin's novels

News
By published

Craig Mazin says that he and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann have no plans for a prequel or spin-off show anytime soon

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
(Image credit: HBO/Max)

The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin says he and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann have no plans to pull a Game of Thrones and break the show off into directions that aren't included in the source work.

"I am not going to go past the game. I’ll just say that flat out. So if people are thinking, 'Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing,'" Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story. The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So I’m not going to go past."

The Last of Us is based on the video game franchise of the same name, with season 2 (and a potential 3 and 4) adapting the second game. Both games tell two very succinct and connected stories - with no existing prequels or spin-off games. It looks like there won't be a Last of Us Part 3 game released anytime soon, either - and Mazin and Druckmann have no plans to take that potential story and adapt it for TV.

"Who knows, there might be a Dunk and Egg The Last of Us show that happens that somebody does. But for me, the only question is: Is it going to be one more season or will it require two more? If this can happen all in one more season, great. If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that."

The Last of Us season 2 is set to hit HBO and Max on April 13. In the UK, it'll be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. For more, check out our list of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sci fi shows
Will Poulter in Black Mirror season 7

New Black Mirror season 7 trailer reveals how Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character returns to the Netflix show - with a Sonic the Hedgehog namedrop
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise in a suit

Filming has started on the second season of beloved Hulu show Paradise, only weeks after the hit Disney Plus show ended

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3

Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"
See more latest
Most Popular
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"
Will Poulter in Black Mirror season 7
New Black Mirror season 7 trailer reveals how Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character returns to the Netflix show - with a Sonic the Hedgehog namedrop
a halo screenshot put on a nintendo switch 2 screen
Former Nintendo marketing leads say the Wii U flopped so bad that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard," but the Switch 2 marks a new era: "There's no more proving yourself"
Guildmaster Rhys and others look on mockingly as a recruit falls flat on their face
The Baldur's Gate 3-themed Stardew Valley mod that Larian boss Swen Vincke called "amazing" gets DMCA'd by D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast
nier automata screenshot showing 2B battling a robot
After PlayStation boss praises Nier Automata as a savior for Japanese games overseas, Yoko Taro says he was specifically told to focus on Japan because it wouldn't fly overseas
RuneScape: Dragonwilds art of mages fighting a green dragon
24 years later, RuneScape gets its own survival game – RuneScape: Dragonwilds turns the MMO into a co-op game with RPG juice and Valheim energy, and it's out this year
Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran in The Bondsman.
The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more
A screenshot of Hestu in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
"I'm lookin' at you, Korok Seeds": Former Diablo and Ghost of Tsushima dev outlines what makes a good collectible, and dunks Zelda: Breath of the Wild's worst grind into C tier
Morning Star
Hollow Knight: Silksong is so late that this stylish and extremely Hollow Knight-inspired Metroidvania, made by a studio called Whalesong, might launch first
Grand Theft Auto 3
GTA 3 on the Sega Dreamcast now has a 60fps "performance mode," but it makes the game almost unplayable