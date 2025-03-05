"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"

News
By
published

The Last of Us Part 2 could be the end of the story

best zombie games
(Image credit: Sony)

Don't bet on The Last of Us Part 3 ever happening, says Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann.

It's been a lingering question whether Naughty Dog would follow-up 2020's acclaimed The Last of Us Part 2 with another sequel, and in an interview with Variety, Druckmann gave us our clearest answer yet: no, probably not.

"I was waiting for this question," Druckmann said. "I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of 'Last of Us.' This could be it."

With HBO's The Last of Us season 2 on the way, and the TV show's plot being a direct adaptation of the games, I'll be careful not to spoil anything, but let's just say the sequel ended fairly definitively. There aren't a whole lot of loose ends to tie up, so if there was a Last of Us Part 3, it would likely have to introduce some new plot element rather than just follow up on existing narrative threads.

The first season of HBO's TV series was a fairly direct adaptation of the first Last of Us game, but it sounds like the second season will be different. We've known for some time that there would be more than two seasons of the show, and talking to Variety, Druckmann's co-showrunner Craig Mazin said he's still not sure how long it'll go.

"It feels like we’ve got one or two more seasons," Mazin said. "It's getting harder to make, because every episode gets big. You don't want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is."

Neil Druckmann says The Last of Us season 2 will incorporate "pretty brutal" deleted material from The Last of Us 2: "I'm very excited for people to see it."

See more PS5 News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann doesn't have the "confidence" to plan for sequels: "I'm not saving some idea for the future"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
HBO teases how many seasons The Last of Us will run for – and it's more than we expected
Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO&#039;s The Last of Us
Neil Druckmann says The Last of Us season 2 will incorporate "pretty brutal" deleted material from The Last of Us 2: "I'm very excited for people to see it"
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann knows you're tired of remakes and remasters, but anyway, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC next year
Protagonist Jordan in a screenshot from the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann gives a nod to the OG Last of Us announcement with his reveal of sci-fi adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more news
Latest in The Last of Us
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"
Concept art for Naughty Dog&#039;s new standalone multiplayer title
Cancelled The Last of Us Online game was "great," but former PlayStation exec says Naughty Dog had to scrap it after Bungie told them how much work it would be
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann doesn't have the "confidence" to plan for sequels: "I'm not saving some idea for the future"
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann knows you're tired of remakes and remasters, but anyway, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC next year
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us gets yet another re-release as Part 2: Remastered heads to PC
The Last of Us
As Troy Baker confirms he's in Naughty Dog's next game, director Neil Druckmann says it's the "most excited he has ever been" for a project
Latest in News
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"
More about the last of us
Concept art for Naughty Dog&#039;s new standalone multiplayer title

Cancelled The Last of Us Online game was "great," but former PlayStation exec says Naughty Dog had to scrap it after Bungie told them how much work it would be
The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann doesn't have the "confidence" to plan for sequels: "I'm not saving some idea for the future"
Official image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Ring Fit Adventure, with a pink GamesRadar background.

I loathe exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure is such a joy that it deserves to be on your gaming radar even after you grab a Switch 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Bambi in The Reckoning
Bambi decapitates a man, chases victims through the woods, and ruins your childhood in new trailer for twisted horror from the creators of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"
Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix
Upcoming Netflix movie is like the Speed sequel we never got, and it’s coming next month
FBI: Most Wanted
Two popular FBI spin-off shows have been canceled, and unhappy fans think it's "a big mistake"
Haikyu
How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)