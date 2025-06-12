The latest Middle-earth mystery: The Rings of Power season 3's latest incoming characters are a big secret, but one actor will be a "series regular"

As if we didn't have enough Middle-earth mysteries already, three new arrivals have rocked up to The Rings of Power season 3 – but we know precious little about who they will be playing in the Prime Video series.

Andrew Richardson, who's set to appear alongside Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, but is best known for his Shakespeare work on stage, will portray a "series regular."

Elsewhere, Adam Young (Masters of the Air) and Zubin Varla (Andor) will appear in recurring roles.

Beyond that, we're none the wiser. Even a Palantir locked in Amazon HQ might not pry the answers from the production, which is currently filming.

The Rings of Power season 3 has already added the likes of Eddie Marsan and Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower to its cast. Meanwhile, the new season on Prime Video – which is currently undated – is confirmed to have a time jump of several years.

One mystery that rumbles on is that of the Dark Wizard's identity after he tormented Gandalf in Rhun. Speaking to GamesRadar+, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay confirmed that it wouldn't be who everyone expected it to be.

"We can say definitively he is not Saruman. Definitively, 100% he is not," McKay said.

"I think we can say we do know who he is," Payne chimed in, before McKay replied: "But that's all we can say."

