The Rings of Power showrunners confirm "definitively" that the Dark Wizard isn't Saruman: "We do know who he is"

The Rings of Power season 2 solved several mysteries, from revealing the Stranger's identity to unpicking Adar's fate. Yet, one big question remained after the credits rolled on episode 8: just who is the Dark Wizard?

Game of Thrones actor Ciarán Hinds is the actor behind the character, but it's never revealed who exactly they are in the second season, leading audiences to theorize. One of the biggest candidates was the legendary Lord of the Rings character Saruman, thanks to his morally eh, grey, morals.

However, The Rings of Power showrunners have now had the final say on those rumors. "Well, I wonder if we can make news on this one," Patrick McKay tells GamesRadar+ as part of our interview to mark The Rings of Power season 2 being named GamesRadar+'s best show of 2025. "We can say definitively he is not Saruman. Definitively, 100% he is not."

"I think we can say we do know who he is," co-showrunner J. D. Payne then teased before McKay replied: "But that's all we can say." Well, there you go, the mystery lingers on.

We do have a slight shortlist of potential candidates now, and Payne and McKay have helped narrow it down even more. In the season 2 finale, the Dark Wizard tells the Stranger that there are five of them. These are Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and two Blue Wizards Alatar and Pallando (sometimes called Morinehtar and Rómestámo). Now Saruman is off the table, as is Gandalf given the reveal about the Stranger's identity.

