Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 adds Stranger Things star and Eddie Marsan to cast

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 has added two familiar faces to the cast - and we couldn't be more excited.

Prime Video announced via press release today that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have signed on for season 3. Per the release, Bower will star as a series regular, while Marsan will be a recurring guest.

The casting news comes just after Prime Video announced that the series would return for a third season, adding that it would take place several years after the events of season 2 and jump straight to the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, where Sauron is creating the One Ring.

Bower is perhaps best known as Henry Creel aka fleshy supervillain Vecna aka the only supervillain who can be defeated by the powerful music of Kate Bush in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Some of us millennials know him from the Twilight franchise as Caius.

Marsan's career spans over 120 movies, including Deadpool 2, Mission Impossible 3, Atomic Blonde, Back to Black, and Sherlock Holmes. The actor also played Terry Donovan, the brother to the titular hitman, across eight seasons of the hit drama Ray Donovan.

The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 begins filming this spring in the UK, and will likely premiere sometime in 2026. For more, check out our lists of the Best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.