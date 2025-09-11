The Rings of Power season 3 drops new sneak peek at a very important sword in Lord of the Rings history

After dropping a Sauron-centric video to tease production beginning on The Rings of Power season 3, the Prime Video show has released another behind the scenes look at the Lord of the Rings prequel – except now, it's from the good side of the conflict.

The show's official social media released the video, captioned: "The sword of the Faithful." In it, we see Lloyd Owen wielding Narsil, which Miriel gifted to Owen's character Elendil in The Lord of the Rings season 2 ending.

The sword of the Faithful. pic.twitter.com/dL9erhNJdCSeptember 10, 2025

Those who know their Lord of the Rings history will know that Narsil will play a huge part in the fight against Sauron. If you don't want Rings of Power spoilers, look away now, but in J.R.R. Tolkien's works, Elendil fights Sauron with this sword, and Elendil's son Isildur uses it to cut the One Ring from Sauron's hand.

Narsil is broken in the process, but it's eventually reforged as Anduril, which is used by Aragorn – Elendil and Isildur's descendant – in the last battle against Sauron at the Black Gate.

The behind the scenes video doesn't give anything else away, but this is a reminder that an epic battle against the forces of evil is on the way.

"The answer is yes, we're very excited, but we can't say anything other than we're working on season 3," co-showrunner Patrick McKay told us last year. "We have a story we think is really strong, and we're hoping to turn it around as fast as possible."

