The Rings of Power season 2 had a steep decline in viewership from season 1, but it's not the only show that struggled

The Rings of Power season 2 was not as popular as season 1, according to a new report.

The data comes from Luminate and has been reported by Deadline. Per the report, The Rings of Power season 2 viewership was 60% down from its predecessor across its first 12 weeks streaming.

The Rings of Power season 1 is Prime Video's most-watched show ever, though it was reported that only 37% of US viewers actually finished the show.

But, per the report, plenty of other shows had a difficult time last year, too. Echo and Agatha All Along pulled in disappointing results for the MCU, both netting lower viewership than Loki season 2 and the much-maligned Secret Invasion.

While The Rings of Power season 3 hasn't been officially confirmed, the show is planned to run for multiple seasons. "The answer is yes, we're very excited, but we can't say anything other than we're working on season three. We have a story we think is really strong, and we're hoping to turn it around as fast as possible," co-showrunner Patrick McKay told GamesRadar+ last year.

Season 2 focused on Sauron, who set about manipulating the Elven smith Celebrimbor via his Annatar form. Celebrimbor forged the nine titular rings of power, and, though Galadriel fled with them, Sauron eventually reclaimed them after a climactic battle against the backdrop of the Siege of Eregion.

