New streaming data charting 2024's viewing habits has revealed some surprising numbers – including how Agatha All Along and Echo fared compared to the previous year's Marvel shows.

As per a major report from Luminate Data (H/T Deadline), Echo was streamed for 1.5 billion minutes and Agatha All Along for 2.284 billion minutes in 2024.

While those numbers are impressive on the face of it, they are actually a slight dip compared to that same 12 month time frame in 2023. There, Loki season 2 and the much-maligned Secret Invasion – complete with AI title sequence controversy – managed to hit around the 3 billion minute mark.

Surprisingly, the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was the only 2024 Disney Plus original to be streamed for 3 billion minutes last year. The Acolyte (2.6 billion) and X-Men '97 (1.4 billion) round out the top five alongside Agatha All Along and Echo.

Despite the figures, WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along – which caught back up with Kathryn Hahn's Westview witch as she walked The Witches' Road – proved to be a success with fans and critics alike, generating 84% on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Echo, a Hawkeye-adjacent standalone series that followed Alaqua Cox's next chapter after the 'death' of Kingpin, was the first Marvel series launched under the 'Spotlight' banner. That new umbrella was designed to highlight "more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen" in the MCU.

Next up for the MCU is Captain America: Brave New World. On Disney Plus, Daredevil: Born Again hits screens in March. For more, read SFX's interview with showrunner Dario Scardapane on why it will fix his big issue with the original Netflix series.

