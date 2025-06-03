Thunderbolts looks set to lose Disney $100 million, despite being the best-reviewed Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home

Despite its glowing reviews, Thunderbolts* is reportedly on track to become Marvel's second-worst performing movie.

As pointed out by World of Reel, the closing feature-length film in Marvel Phase 5 has earned $369.9 million at the global box office since its release on May 2. Not a bad figure in isolation, until you consider the multiple reports that have previously suggested that the superhero flick would've had to have made $500 million to break even... As it stands, with Thunderbolts* showing so infrequently in theaters, it seems uncertain whether it'll even surpass $400 million.

Starring the likes of Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh, it sees unlikely do-gooders Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, John Walker, Taskmaster, Ghost, and Yelena Bolova brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Val to carry out dangerous on behalf of the government. Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman round out the main cast. The movie currently holds an 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel's best score since Spider-Man: No Way Home's 93% in 2021.

In comparison, Captain America: Brave New World ended its run having pulled in $415 million, while Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, Disney's least commercially successful title to date, bagged $205 million.

Up next for the MCU is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to welcome Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Pedro Pascal into the MCU as the titular team. With Doctor Doom, a villain from the comics best known for facing off against Marvel's First Family, the quartet is sure to play a key role in the franchise going forward.

