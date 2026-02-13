Marvel fans don't think Avengers: Doomsday can beat Infinity War's $2 billion box office haul: "Not a chance"

Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up to be the biggest superhero reunion of all time, but could the movie reach the box office heights of Infinity War and Endgame? Each one of the previous Avengers installments grossed over $2 billion at the global box office, securing a place among the highest-grossing movies of all time. No pressure.

According to fans on Reddit, it's unlikely that Doomsday beats those numbers. "Infinity War was the culmination of a entire decade long saga, and was built upon movies, post credit scenes, and references. There was an attention to world/story building that Doomsday severely lacks," wrote a fan, initiating a long conversation about the upcoming film's chances at the box office. As many noted, the MCU is not in the same shape it was eight years ago.

"Not a chance. MCU excitement isn't nearly what it was when Infinity War came out," wrote one user, with another adding: "There's no way in hell this makes anything close to Infinity War. If it's REALLY good, and Spider-Man BND [Brand New Day] is also REALLY good, then Secret Wars stands to make a ton of money."

"Absolutely not. Not even slightly close," answered another fan. "Even if it's unbelievably good (which I hope it is, but I sadly doubt it), nothing is gonna hit Endgame's numbers for a long time. Endgame was not only released at the peak of Marvel's popularity, but it was a sequel to Infinity War, which was such a great movie with a fantastic cliff-hanger. People HAD to go see it. Doomsday is a Hail Mary and everyone knows it."

According to other fans, Infinity War and Endgame were "the peak" of the franchise, and it will be very difficult to get there again so soon. "I'm less certain of its ability to hit 1b than I've ever been before," argued one Redditor. "It's unquestionable that audiences have lost some amount of patience with Marvel, and even their good films (Thunderbolts) aren't making money.

"I don't know if Doomsday is coasting to 1b on just the Avengers name alone; it'll actually have to be a good-great film. On top of that, assuming neither moves, it's still releasing the same weekend as Dune 3, which is a follow up to two films audiences did enjoy," noted the user.

We'll have to wait until December to see if Doomsday soars or, as some fans seem to expect, disappoints at the box office. For now, the film is counting on an absolutely mammoth cast, bringing back the Fox era X-Men, as well as the likes of the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.