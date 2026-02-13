Marvel fans don't think Avengers: Doomsday can beat Infinity War's $2 billion box office haul: "Not a chance"

The MCU film is releasing later this year with a star-studded cast

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up to be the biggest superhero reunion of all time, but could the movie reach the box office heights of Infinity War and Endgame? Each one of the previous Avengers installments grossed over $2 billion at the global box office, securing a place among the highest-grossing movies of all time. No pressure.

According to fans on Reddit, it's unlikely that Doomsday beats those numbers. "Infinity War was the culmination of a entire decade long saga, and was built upon movies, post credit scenes, and references. There was an attention to world/story building that Doomsday severely lacks," wrote a fan, initiating a long conversation about the upcoming film's chances at the box office. As many noted, the MCU is not in the same shape it was eight years ago.

