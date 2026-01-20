"Not everyone" is in Avengers: Doomsday, as three Marvel actors reveal they'll be watching from the sidelines

If you want to believe them, three Marvel actors have revealed they won't be returning in Avengers: Doomsday – despite the vast majority of the MCU being on board for the mega-crossover.

After being asked by Graham Norton on his talkshow about whether they would be appearing in "the new fancy" Marvel movie alongside seemingly everyone else, Martin Freeman – who plays Everett Ross in multiple Black Panther movies – replied, "Apparently not. Not everyone."

Freeman was sitting alongside B-15 actor Wumni Mosaku, who jokingly said Norton's assertion that "most people are in" was "rude."

To top off the trifecta, the newly-knighted Sir Idris Elba was also present on the red sofa – with a slightly better reason for why his character, Heimdall, probably wouldn't show up.

"My character died, Graham. So…" To which Norton interjected: "They all fucking die!"

Of course, keeping any spoilers under lock and key – including whether they will even be appearing on-screen – is pretty much in the job description for Marvel actors at this point.

In truth, we would be surprised to see Mosaku's TVA chief not show up in some capacity, especially given the likelihood of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom messing with timelines, as well as Tom Hiddleston being present in the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Freeman alluded to, there is a serious amount of talent in Avengers: Doomsday. March 2025's livestream cast reveal confirmed that the likes of X-Men legacy actors, Fantastic Four, and several MCU mainstays will be back.

The latest round of Avengers: Doomsday teasers has focused on Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and the Wakandans.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guides on upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.