While there’s no question that some of the most hair-raising moments in the MCU have been when our heroes have saved the day, there have been equally heart-pounding ones when we feared they wouldn’t. Over on Reddit, fans of the cinematic franchise have picked the biggest moments from the film series that had us terrified that the bad guys might win.

“When Cap went 1v1 with Thanos. I thought that was it for him,” wrote one fan, with one person adding that Thanos taking on Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was just as bad. “Also, when Tony 1v1 Thanos in Infinity War. I was like, he’s got no chance.” Another fan chimed in saying, “Yep, the first time I was watching in the theater, and there were rumors someone from the OG Avengers will die, I definitely had my heart in my mouth in that moment.”

One fan pointed out Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Peter’s (Tom Holland) spidey sense finally confirmed our worst fears. “No way Home, Peter’s tingle goes off, he starts to search for the danger, and Norman drops the act.” One fan backed up the suggestion, saying, “Using the Spidey Sense like that is such a great way to quickly and ominously raise the tension and induce panic in an otherwise low-stakes scene without having a spontaneous jump scare or explosion.”

One moment that got a shout was involving one of the few heroes in the franchise who suffered more than most in Avengers: Infinity War. “When Vision gets killed not once, but twice, and seen Wanda’s helplessness… it screw me over,” they recalled. “I mean, I know it’s all fictional… but goddamn, just to imagine killing yourself, the love of your life, only to see it bring back to life to kill it again. Jeez.”

We don’t want to call it, but it’s a safe bet this kind of dread will be on the cards when Robert Downey Jr returns to bring Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. For every other MCU movie and show heading our way, check out our guide here.