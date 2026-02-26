It's been 2 and a half years, and Marvel fans still can't get over Secret Invasion: "Making an MCU version was a bad idea"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe shrinking itself down for the small screen has been, for the most part, a success. It's allowed some of the franchise's more supporting players space to grow, introduced fan-favorites like Ms. Marvel, and given us genuinely fantastic TV in the form of WandaVision and Loki.

It ain't all been good, though, and it's safe to say that Secret Invasion was a low point – and well, fans still aren't over what a disappointment it was.

Released on Disney Plus in June 2023, it followed Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as he discovers that a shape-shifting race has infiltrated all facets of life on Earth. Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, and Martin Freeman reprise their roles as Talos, Maria Hill and Everett Ross, respectively, while newcomers Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke appeared as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, Skrull resistance leader Gravik, and Talos' daughter G'iah.

It pulled in a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was dubbed "frustratingly formulaic" and "stunted" by critics, with others saying it featured the franchise's most "ludicrous finale".

ColdAd7573 echoed the same sentiment on Reddit recently, as they called the last episode "next-level bullshit". In 'Home', Fury discovers that true villain G'iah has taken the Harvest, a DNA-containing substance that gives its users the superpowers of certain heroes, and that she now possesses the abilities of Hulk, Drax, Mantis and more. Gravik, Kingsley Ben-Adir's Skull leader, then uses the Harvest and the Super-Skrull machine to stop her.

"Does biology work like that in the MCU? If u get a drop of blood covered in dust from a hero u can become the hero???? And nobody noticed that except Nick Fury's team???" they continued. "Like out of all the beings in the universe only Nick Fury knows that you can get insane power just by going into the endgame battlefield."

"The comic book event was such a big status quo shake up," added another fan. "Making an MCU version was a bad idea, because they don't have many of these characters established in the MCU and there isn't going to be an event where the bad guys reign for an entire MCU phase. It just existed to set things up for The Marvels."

"Seriously, such a waste of talent. And also for getting rid of Maria Hill. Just a weird show with bad decisions all around," said one more.

"It's a terrible show that I don't intend to rewatch ever, but I'm pretty sure they were just keeping the DNA from the heroes," another wrote in defence. "But the skrulls just need a little DNA to become people and have their powers. So it wouldn't have worked with anyone. Just skrulls."

