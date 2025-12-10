Fantastic Four: First Steps fails to top The Marvels or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with the lowest Disney Plus debut of any MCU movie

According to new viewership data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had the lowest Disney Plus streaming debut of any MCU movie.

According to Netflix & Chiffres, the movie accrued 556 million minutes viewed in its first five days on the platform after debuting on the streamer November 5. This translates to 4.9 million Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVEs).

By comparison, the top-performing MCU is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which accumulated 14.1 million CVEs during its five-day debut. In the same time frame, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 had 10.9 million CVEs, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had 9.7 million, and Eternals had 9.2 million.

Down the other end of the chart, Black Widow debuted to 5.1 million and The Marvels to 5.3 million, so Fantastic Four remains in last place.

It's also a disappointing result for Marvel's First Family compared to other 2025 releases: Thunderbolts* clocked in at 5.5 million CVEs, and Captain America: Brave New World had 6.4 million.

Of course, this could just mean that people opted to see the movie in theaters and therefore didn't need to tune in as soon as it was released on streaming. However, Wakanda Forever topped First Steps at the box office back in 2022, with $859 million compared to Fantastic Four's $522 million, so that argument doesn't necessarily hold up.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

Next up for the MCU is Wonder Man, which arrives on Disney Plus on January 27. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.