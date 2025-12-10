Fantastic Four: First Steps fails to top The Marvels or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with the lowest Disney Plus debut of any MCU movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a disappointing streaming debut

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four - First Steps
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

According to new viewership data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had the lowest Disney Plus streaming debut of any MCU movie.

According to Netflix & Chiffres, the movie accrued 556 million minutes viewed in its first five days on the platform after debuting on the streamer November 5. This translates to 4.9 million Complete Viewings Equivalent (CVEs).

