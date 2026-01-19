Avengers: Doomsday thanks fans for over 1 billion trailer views as the countdown officially begins

As if we didn't know already that Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, the film's collection of four teaser trailers have gathered over 1 billion views in a month. Marvel Studios has thanked fans for this impressive number with yet another teaser video.

With a tweet reading "The countdown has begun", Marvel has shared a new clip, but don't expect to see anything too exciting here as with the previous teasers. In those, we got our first official look at the return of Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Fox's X-Men including Ian McKellen's Magneto and Patrick Stewart's Professor X, as well as the unusual team up of the Wakandans led by Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the Fantastic Four.

On Instagram, directors Anthony and Joe Russo warned fans that the clips we've seen so far aren't so much teasers, they are "clues", urging everyone to piece things together ahead of the new movie. The new clip, which is also not a teaser, simply states, "Thank you for over 1 billion views," before teasing the countdown for the release of the film.

The countdown has begun. #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/ISd8ed4bVnJanuary 16, 2026

On January 13, the studio launched a website (https://avengerscountdown.com/) that keeps track of how long we have left until we get to see Avengers: Doomsday in theaters. Underneath the ticking-down clock, the website notes the number of days and weeks too. "The wait is painful but it'll be worth it," reads the accompanying statement.

Doomsday will see the debut of Robert Downey Jr. (former Iron Man) as Doctor Doom, the MCU's new big baddie. The mammoth cast includes everyone from the Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to the Thunderbolts* (Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and more), as well as Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and so much more.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theaters on December 18, 2026, a few months after Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies heading our way, or our breakdown on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.