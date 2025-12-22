Avengers: Doomsday's next teaser will be even longer, and a 'scary' Doctor Doom trailer is also reportedly on the way

The next Avengers: Doomsday teaser will reportedly be even longer, with a future trailer set to contain "scary moments".

As revealed by the Finnish National Audiovisual Institute Kavi – of all places – the second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will be 99 seconds long, a slight bump up from the Steve Rogers-centric teaser from last week, which lasted 82 seconds.

If you believe the recent reporting around the Avengers: Doomsday trailers, the second teaser (which will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings) will be a Thor-centric affair.

The third Avengers: Doomsday trailer, meanwhile, will reportedly focus on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. That would, presumably, be why this trailer listing makes reference to 'scary moments' that might frighten a younger audience.

With under a year to go until Avengers: Doomsday, the marketing has kicked off in a big way. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have posted a Doomsday Clock to start the countdown, with the aforementioned Steve Rogers teaser playing in theaters as part of a staggered rollout of four trailers over the next month.

Set for release on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday begins the culmination of the so-called Multiverse Saga. Fittingly, several universes are included in the crossover, including X-Men legacy actors, Fantastic Four's cast, and MCU faces both new and old. In case you missed it, it was all revealed in March's chair livestream.

Next up for the MCU is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. Much like the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer, that's also been the subject of a leak.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on Marvel Studios' future plans, check out our guides on Marvel Phase 6 and upcoming Marvel movies.