As the Black Panther-themed Avengers: Doomsday trailer hits the internet, Marvel reminds us how long we've got to wait with a live countdown to the MCU sequel

Now that all four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday have hit the internet, Marvel has rolled out a live-streamed countdown that highlights... just how long we still have to sit tight before we're reunited with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

On January 13, the studio dropped the final promo, which was rolled out in theaters before Avatar: Fire and Ash after the Steve Rogers, Thor, and X-Men ones and centers on Black Panther's Shuri, online. With it, it launched website https://avengerscountdown.com/ that notes there's 11 months, 4 days, 12 hours, 26 minutes and 23 seconds... no, 22... no, 20 until Robert Downey Jr. terrorizes the Thunderbolts and co as Victor von Doom.

Underneath the ticking-down clock, the website notes that there are 338 days or 48 weeks until Avengers: Doomsday comes out. "The wait is painful but it'll be worth it," it writes in an accompanying statement.

With just Spider-Man: Brand New Day to release before Avengers: Doomsday, it's hard to predict what exactly what it'll be about; other than the good guys facing off against Downey Jr's Fantastic Four villain, of course. As it stands, the Latverian baddie is on the same Earth as the Fantastic Four, as evidenced by The Fantastic Four: First Step's post-credit scene. It seems safe to assume, though, that at some point, he'll cross over to Earth-616 – and give Tony Stark's former teammates the shock of their lives.

On Instagram, directors Anthony and Joe Russo suggested that the clips we've seen so far aren't so much teasers, they are "clues", as they urged viewers to piece things together by watching them carefully. We imagine it's only a matter of time before people start sharing their wildest theories on Reddit, X, and such.

As we hope you realise by this point, Avengers: Doomsday will release in theaters on December 18, 2026.