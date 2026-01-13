As the Black Panther-themed Avengers: Doomsday trailer hits the internet, Marvel reminds us how long we've got to wait with a live countdown to the MCU sequel

News
By published

Marvel fans have 11 months, 4 days, 12 hours, and around 26 minutes to wait for Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that all four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday have hit the internet, Marvel has rolled out a live-streamed countdown that highlights... just how long we still have to sit tight before we're reunited with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

On January 13, the studio dropped the final promo, which was rolled out in theaters before Avatar: Fire and Ash after the Steve Rogers, Thor, and X-Men ones and centers on Black Panther's Shuri, online. With it, it launched website https://avengerscountdown.com/ that notes there's 11 months, 4 days, 12 hours, 26 minutes and 23 seconds... no, 22... no, 20 until Robert Downey Jr. terrorizes the Thunderbolts and co as Victor von Doom.

With just Spider-Man: Brand New Day to release before Avengers: Doomsday, it's hard to predict what exactly what it'll be about; other than the good guys facing off against Downey Jr's Fantastic Four villain, of course. As it stands, the Latverian baddie is on the same Earth as the Fantastic Four, as evidenced by The Fantastic Four: First Step's post-credit scene. It seems safe to assume, though, that at some point, he'll cross over to Earth-616 – and give Tony Stark's former teammates the shock of their lives.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.