Sony's Venom lives on with new animated movie from Final Destination: Bloodlines directors and producer Tom Hardy
Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are set to helm an all-new Eddie Brock adventure
Two years after the live-action trilogy ended, an animated Venom movie is now in the works at Sony.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are set to helm the upcoming pic with Tom Hardy and frequent collaborator Kelly Marcel to produce. Not much else is known at the moment... though we're dying to know who will provide the voice for Eddie Brock/Venom (seeing as it'll be hard to top Hardy's Busta Rhymes and Redman-inspired vocal stylings). No writers are currently attached to the project, though a writers' room is reportedly being opened.
Hardy starred as Eddie Brock, a reporter with terrible luck who gets his body taken over by an alien symbiote with a bad attitude, across three movies that were released as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which existed adjacent to the MCU. Though Venom appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the freaky alien and his human host never ended up meeting Tom Holland's Spider-Man. And now that the Sony Spidey Universe has come to an end, we've been wondering what, if anything, was going to happen next with ol' Eddie Brock. Given the success of the Spider-Verse movies, an animated Venom film seems like a pretty good bet for Sony.
All three Venom movies are streaming now on Disney Plus. The upcoming animated Venom movie does not yet have a release date. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works, as well as our picks for the best Spider-Man movies, ranked.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City.
