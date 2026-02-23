Sony's Venom lives on with new animated movie from Final Destination: Bloodlines directors and producer Tom Hardy

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are set to helm an all-new Eddie Brock adventure

Tom Hardy as Venom symbiote in Venom 2018
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Two years after the live-action trilogy ended, an animated Venom movie is now in the works at Sony.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein are set to helm the upcoming pic with Tom Hardy and frequent collaborator Kelly Marcel to produce. Not much else is known at the moment... though we're dying to know who will provide the voice for Eddie Brock/Venom (seeing as it'll be hard to top Hardy's Busta Rhymes and Redman-inspired vocal stylings). No writers are currently attached to the project, though a writers' room is reportedly being opened.

