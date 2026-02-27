Zack Snyder would "still make Dark Knight Returns as a film" even though he admits he did "steal or borrow or homage as much as I could" from the comic

The DCEU might be dead, but Snyder is still up for more superhero films

Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

Zack Snyder has not fully wrapped his DC era just yet, as the filmmaker recently said he would still be interested in adapting The Dark Knight Returns "if that opportunity arose" in the future.

Snyder is a huge fan of Frank Miller's 1986 comic series, which heavily inspired his movies in the now defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

