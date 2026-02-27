Zack Snyder says "we talked about" continuing the Snyderverse in a comic or animated movie: "We live in a world where all that's possible"

Zack Snyder has addressed whether the Snyderverse could continue in another form, and it sounds like it's possible.

The Snyderverse officially came to an end with the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, AKA the Snyder Cut, which was finally released after a lengthy fan campaign. But, Snyder originally had plans for further movies, which gave rise to the Restore the Snyderverse movement.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder was asked if he'd thought about turning his plans for Justice League 2 and 3 into an animated movie or comic.

"We've absolutely talked about it quite a bit, and sure," Snyder said. "Yeah, I mean, we live in a world where all that's possible. Whatever form it would take, Broadway musical – that would be amazing."

The DCEU is well and truly done now, however, with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU taking its place. That universe kicked off with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2, and it continues this year with Supergirl and Lanterns.

In the same interview, Snyder also shared he still wants to make a Dark Knight Returns movie. "I'll be 100% honest – I would still make The Dark Knight Returns as a film if that opportunity arose," he shared.

"Yes, did I steal or borrow or homage as much as I could within the context of the mythology that I was creating? Yes. But the thing about The Dark Knight Returns is that it is a closed loop of awesomeness that owes nothing to anything, except for a masterful deconstruction of gods that we all grew up with," he added.

Supergirl arrives this June 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.