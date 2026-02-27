Zack Snyder says "we talked about" continuing the Snyderverse in a comic or animated movie: "We live in a world where all that's possible"

The Snyderverse could continue someday

Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
(Image credit: HBO Max)

Zack Snyder has addressed whether the Snyderverse could continue in another form, and it sounds like it's possible.

The Snyderverse officially came to an end with the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, AKA the Snyder Cut, which was finally released after a lengthy fan campaign. But, Snyder originally had plans for further movies, which gave rise to the Restore the Snyderverse movement.

"We've absolutely talked about it quite a bit, and sure," Snyder said. "Yeah, I mean, we live in a world where all that's possible. Whatever form it would take, Broadway musical – that would be amazing."

In the same interview, Snyder also shared he still wants to make a Dark Knight Returns movie. "I'll be 100% honest – I would still make The Dark Knight Returns as a film if that opportunity arose," he shared.

