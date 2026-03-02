Zack Snyder didn’t think Batman v Superman needed Dawn of Justice in the title: "You don't have to tell people who they are"

DC wanted to keep Dawn of Justice in the title

Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman standing in the rain during the DC movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It sounds as though Zack Snyder is having second thoughts about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's clunky title, but says DC wanted to keep it in.

"The studio was very excited about Dawn of Justice. That was important, in the title," said Snyder on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Where, for me, it was like I didn't really need it. But that was a conversation that we had to kind of tease this Justice League idea."

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

