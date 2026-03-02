Zack Snyder didn’t think Batman v Superman needed Dawn of Justice in the title: "You don't have to tell people who they are"

It sounds as though Zack Snyder is having second thoughts about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's clunky title, but says DC wanted to keep it in.

"The studio was very excited about Dawn of Justice. That was important, in the title," said Snyder on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Where, for me, it was like I didn't really need it. But that was a conversation that we had to kind of tease this Justice League idea."

Released in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the second movie in Snyder's DC trilogy, which kicked off with Man of Steel in 2013. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a bit of a mouthful and makes the movie sound like a sequel to Batman v Superman, which doesn't actually exist. However, as Snyder says, DC Studios wanted to include the latter half to tease what was to come in the 2017 movie Justice League.

Snyder feels as though Batman v Superman would have sufficed, as let's face it, that is a pretty intriguing premise all on its own. "I will say my thing was the trinity... is really iconic," added Snyder. "I think that the one thing DC has that Marvel doesn't have or whatever any other comic book has is Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.... you don't have to tell people who they are, you know? They're just massive IP, like beyond IP.... you don't have to say another word."

Starring Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, the movie follows Bruce Wayne as he grows suspicious that Superman may be a threat to humanity if his powers continue to develop unchecked.

