Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro's scrapped DC movie would have been led by John Constantine and included a Batman cameo

Justice League Dark would have focused on the supernatural side of DC

Guillermo del Toro has opened up about his scrapped superhero movie Justice League Dark, revealing which characters would have appeared in his take on the DC universe.

When it came to who would lead the project, Toro said, “It was John Constantine, and the plot made absolute sense, perfect sense," on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I loved that screenplay. I was in love with that screenplay. I thought it brought everybody in effortlessly, you know."

In fact, del Toro wanted to include a cameo from our favourite vigilante. "There was a moment where Batman came in briefly. They said, ‘We need a plane,’ and he said, ‘I know a friend of mine has a plane.' and then you were in Bruce Wayne’s office. You know I would have loved to have done that, but now I wouldn’t, you know.” The Frankenstein director also had an antagonist in mind. "We had the Floronic Man was one of the villains, and it was really great because Swamp Thing was very fleshed out."

