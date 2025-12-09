Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro sings the praises of James Gunn's Superman and how the DC head "views the universe": "You feel the healing power of goodness from someone that believes in it"

He may be a master of gothic horror, but Guillermo del Toro also seems to enjoy titles outside of his usual genre, and has big praise for one of the best superhero movies of the year and its creator.

"I really enjoy the way James Gunn is viewing the universe," said del Toro on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "When I saw Superman, you feel the healing power of goodness from someone that believes in it."

There's no doubt that del Toro is referring to the positive and hopeful energy James Gunn's first DCU: Chapter One movie brought to cinemas this year. Despite not being an origin story, Superman focuses on Clark Kent's journey of self-discovery when he finds out that, instead of sending him to Earth to protect its inhabitants, his Kryptonian parents actually sent him to manipulate and enslave the human race. This shattered his whole belief system, making him realize his whole life had been a lie.

However, with the help of his adoptive parents and his earth-side buddies, the hero learned that it dosen't matter where you come from, you have the choice to be a good person. Using the power of goodness, Supes was able to defeat Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

The movie also provided us with some inspirational quotes, such as Pa Kent saying, "Your choices, Clark. Your actions, that's what makes you who you are," and who could forget Superman's speech after Luthor calls him an alien: "I am as human as anyone. I love, I get scared. I wake up every morning, and despite not knowing what to do, I put one foot in front of the other, and I try to make the best choices that I can. I screw up all the time, but that is being human, and that's my greatest strength." Chills.

Superman definitely struck a chord with a wide range of viewers, earning it a respectable 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and over $616 million at the worldwide box office. Gunn has already announced that a sequel is on the way, titled Man of Tomorrow, which will see Superman team up with Luthor to defeat a new enemy, Braniac.

Man of Tomorrow is due to hit screens on July 9, 2027. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with other upcoming DC movies and shows.