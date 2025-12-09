Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro sings the praises of James Gunn's Superman and how the DC head "views the universe": "You feel the healing power of goodness from someone that believes in it"

News
By published

Guillermo del Toro is celebrating James Gunn's treatment of DC Studios

David Corenswet as Superman fighting back flames
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

He may be a master of gothic horror, but Guillermo del Toro also seems to enjoy titles outside of his usual genre, and has big praise for one of the best superhero movies of the year and its creator.

"I really enjoy the way James Gunn is viewing the universe," said del Toro on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "When I saw Superman, you feel the healing power of goodness from someone that believes in it."

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.