Guillermo del Toro says James Cameron convinced him to cut 7 minutes of Frankenstein: "Jim came in and he said, 'This is beautiful, but you gotta take it out"

Guillermo del Toro seeks advice from his filmmaker friends instead of using test screenings for his movies

Guillermo del Toro has revealed that James Cameron told him to cut a "beautiful" seven-minute scene from Frankenstein.

"What I do – because we don't test the movies – I show it to the 14, 16 most brilliant friends I know, and I'm blessed with good friendships," del Toro told Variety on the red carpet at Palm Springs International Film Festival.

"Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro Iñárritu, Jim Cameron, Rian Johnson, Steven [Spielberg]," he continued when asked who was in that circle. "A lot of people see the movie, they tell me what they think, and we have the agreement to be brutal. Jim [Cameron] came in and he said, 'Look, there's this section' – which is not in the movie anymore – 'This is beautiful, but you gotta take it out. And it was about seven minutes… When someone gives me a note that is in that circle, I do it. I don't argue."

