James Cameron left strict instructions on how theaters should play Avatar: Fire and Ash, including a chart with information about audio and framing

"I personally mixed the film responsibly, so that it plays perfectly"

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully in Avatar: Fire and Ash
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron has left strict instructions for theaters playing Avatar: Fire and Ash in a letter signed off by the director himself.

In a note addressed "Dear Theater Technician," Cameron outlines what employees should be looking out for when exhibiting the movie. "There's a Projection Specification file and framing chart included with the DCP [Digital Cinema Package], with crucial information regarding light levels, audio configuration, proper framing, etc," it reads.

"Please go through it, and make sure your picture and sound systems are calibrated and ready to go. I personally mixed the film responsibly, so that it plays perfectly, with full dynamics between quiet dialogue scenes and big action scenes at the reference standard of 7.0 – please don't set it lower!"

Fire and Ash is the follow-up to 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water and sees Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) face a new threat: the Magkwan and their violent leader Varang (Oona Chaplin), who's allied herself with Jake's enemy Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

