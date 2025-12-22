Hideo Kojima delivers gushing verdict on Avatar: Fire and Ash, including how it will impact his future work

As you may know, Hideo Kojima loves his movies. As a rule of thumb, his Twitter responses to his recent film experiences fall into one of two categories. A short review is an indicator of the Death Stranding creator politely sidestepping the fact he didn't enjoy the work. A longer review, meanwhile, has Kojima falling over himself to tell the world how much he loved it.

Pleasingly, Avatar: Fire and Ash falls into the latter category, with Kojima delivering a 200-word-plus response to showcase his admiration for James Cameron's threequel.

"This film shows absolutely no compromise, right down to the finest details, in the construction of the Avatar 'universe,'" Kojima began on Twitter. "It was magnificent."

From there, Kojima drew comparisons to Cameron's work and his own journey, one which includes "weaving entertainment and art alongside the evolution of cutting-edge digital technology."

In a landscape littered with AI, Kojima also found time to praise the human aspect behind the construction of these works. He wrote, "Lately, films shot entirely in analog, without CG or VFX, have been increasingly praised. Even movies shot on film are celebrated, while digital works are sometimes dismissed with comments like, 'Anyone can make it easily if it’s digital.' But that is a serious misunderstanding. CG works are also created by people. Countless actors, artists, and programmers pour their thoughts and passion into them, breathing life into the work."

Kojima concluded, "Today, this film gave me renewed pride and courage as we look toward the future. It made me feel positive again about continuing to pursue new things using digital technology. Thank you, James Cameron." You can read the full post below.

I watched “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in 3D IMAX. People often say, “God is in the details,” but truly seeing that philosophy carried through in the act of creation is not an easy thing to do. This film shows absolutely no compromise, right down to the finest details, in the… pic.twitter.com/HQfXh1DWpyDecember 21, 2025

The nod towards giving Kojima renewed positive energy towards his own work, though, will be the biggest takeaway here for many.

This past year, Kojima has spoken about his own mortality. Having reached 60 and suffering past battles with ill health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the legendary video game developer spoke candidly about his to-do list in an interview with GQ UK.

Kojima said, "I feel nervous. I feel rushed. I still have a lot of things I want to do – that I need to do." He even has a USB full of game ideas in case he passes away.

Thankfully, Kojima is still around and working on several new projects, including Physint and OD, the latter starring Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer. It appears that seeing Fire and Ash will spark Kojima into continually experimenting and pushing the boundaries of his connection between technology and gaming. That can only be a good thing.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in cinemas.