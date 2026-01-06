Hideo Kojima has shared his favorite movies and shows of last year, and KPop Demon Hunters and Pluribus made the cut

Noted cinephile Hideo Kojima has shared his favorite movies and TV shows of 2025, and he's once again proving he has great taste.

Kojima took to social media to share his picks. His favorite drama shows on streaming were Netflix's surprise hit Adolescence, Netflix sci-fi show The Eternaut, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new Apple TV Plus sci-fi show Pluribus, and Netflix's survival thriller Last Samurai Standing. His favorite streaming movies were two Netflix choices: Guillermo del Toro's lush horror Frankenstein and pop culture juggernaut KPop Demon Hunters.

Kojima also shared his favorite 4K revival theatrical releases: Days of Heaven, The Fall, Le ballon rouge (The Red Balloon), and Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (The Lovers on the Bridge).

Along with these choices, Kojima shared his favorite theatrical foreign films: Conclave, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Girl with the Needle, Love Lies Bleeding, Quand vient l’automne (When Fall Is Coming), Sinners, Heretic, Sirāt, The Shadow’s Edge, and Sentimental Value. His favorite Japanese films released in theaters were Teki Cometh, Dollhouse, Kokuho, and Suzuki=Bakudan.

But, last year, Kojima didn't just enjoy movies – he also starred in one (kind of). He took to the big screen with a voice cameo in the Japanese version of Zootopia 2, voicing Paul Moldebrandt.

Recently, Kojima also took to social media to share his love for Avatar: Fire and Ash. "This film shows absolutely no compromise, right down to the finest details, in the construction of the Avatar 'universe,'" he wrote. "It was magnificent."

