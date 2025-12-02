Hideo Kojima's new film role is not at all what we expected, but it's somehow perfect

News
By published

Hideo Kojima is coming to the big screen in Zootopia 2

Hideo Kojima in a screenshot from the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 showcase.
(Image credit: Xbox)

Hideo Kojima, who doubles as a legendary game designer and a massive cinephile, has scored a new movie role.

Now, to be totally honest, it's not at all what we expected, but somehow, it fits perfectly. Kojima will next appear on the big screen in the Japanese version of Zootopia 2 with a voice role, per Famitsu. He'll be voicing Paul Moldebrandt, who, as you might have guessed by the name, is a mole employed at the Zootopia Police Department.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.