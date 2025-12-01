Zootopia 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but an Easter egg hidden in Zootopia 2 might reveal what the Disney threequel would be about

News
By published

Disney has teased what Zootopia 3 could be about

Nick and Judy in Marsh Market in Zootopia 2
(Image credit: Disney)

While Zootopia 3 hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the sequel hides an ingenious Easter egg that might give away what a potential third film would be about.

The sequel picks back up with buddy cop duo Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps soon after the ending of the first film, and this time, the unlikely pals are investigating a conspiracy involving reptiles.

At one point in the film, we get a quick flash of a Post-it note with the ZPD's Wi-Fi password. Thanks to one eagle-eyed viewer online, it's been revealed that the Post-it reads: "P@Rt3izFr&Brd…" – the last part of the password is cut off, but guesswork is filling the blank with "Zr2."

TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.