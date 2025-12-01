Zootopia 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but an Easter egg hidden in Zootopia 2 might reveal what the Disney threequel would be about

While Zootopia 3 hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the sequel hides an ingenious Easter egg that might give away what a potential third film would be about.

The sequel picks back up with buddy cop duo Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps soon after the ending of the first film, and this time, the unlikely pals are investigating a conspiracy involving reptiles.

At one point in the film, we get a quick flash of a Post-it note with the ZPD's Wi-Fi password. Thanks to one eagle-eyed viewer online, it's been revealed that the Post-it reads: "P@Rt3izFr&Brd…" – the last part of the password is cut off, but guesswork is filling the blank with "Zr2."

Decoding that, it seems to read: "Part 3 is for real, and birds are too." Birds haven't yet shown up in the world of Zootopia, so it seems the threequel will introduce avians after Zootopia 2 introduced reptiles via Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake. This wouldn't be a huge surprise, considering the Zootopia 2 post-credits scene features a bird feather fluttering down to Judy's windowsill, too.

"In the first film, we talked a lot about bias and stereotype, and predator and prey. In a mammal world, those lines are very clear. In a reptile world, not so much," co-director Jared Bush told GamesRadar+ recently of introducing reptiles in Zootopia 2 (Zootropolis 2 in the UK). "So, we couldn't bring reptiles into the first story, but my directing partner, Byron Howard, and I always thought that reptiles were somewhere. We always talked about Zootropolis as one city on one continent of one planet of animals. So we said, 'They're out here somewhere.'"

A third Zootopia film hasn't been announced by Disney, but it looks very likely we'll be seeing more of the series after the sequel scored a history-making $556 million opening weekend. Here's hoping we don't have to wait another nine years for Zootopia 3…

Zootopia 2 is in theaters now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies still to come this year and beyond.