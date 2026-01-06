Hideo Kojima thinks the video game-inspired Predator: Badlands would make a cool video game: "Traveling with Elle Fanning on your back"

Hideo Kojima has said he would like to see an adaptation of the video game-inspired Predator: Badlands into a video game of its own.

Death Stranding 2 spoilers are mentioned in this article.

Back in November, Kojima tweeted about Predator: Badlands , saying, "It represents a new direction for Hollywood entertainment led by a new generation of filmmakers who have inherited the global 'memes' of manga, anime, and gaming culture."

Director Dan Trachtenberg previously cited games like Monster Hunter, Shadow of the Colossus, and Prince of Persia as influences on the film and said he would love to see a Badlands game, and turns it out Kojima agrees with him.

Hideo Kojima Answers Hideo Kojima Questions | Tech Support | WIRED - YouTube Watch On

Speaking to Wired (via Bloody Disgusting ), Kojima is asked via a fan-submitted question if there was a specific film he would like to adapt into a video game. Kojima says, "I recently saw Predator: Badlands. That felt quite game-like, traveling with Elle Fanning on your back." The director also cites the TV series Last Samurai Standing as another game-like plot, saying, "I might not make it, but it seems cool."

Trachtenberg himself has caught wind of this clip, and responds on Twitter with a simple message: "Yes please."

Of course, anyone who knows Death Stranding knows that Kojima basically already made a game where you travel with Elle Fanning, given that her character in Death Stranding 2 is revealed to be the baby in a jar you carry around during the events of Death Stranding 1, so perhaps Kojima isn't likely to make this one either. Plus, for my own selfish reasons, in an era where so many developers are busy with other IPs (namely Marvel and Star Wars), having Kojima release original games is a way bigger priority for me.

