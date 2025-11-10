Hideo Kojima says Predator: Badlands "represents a new direction for Hollywood entertainment" inspired by "manga, anime, and gaming culture"

Hideo Kojima has high praise for Predator: Badlands

Hideo Kojima has returned with another film review, and he has very high praise for Predator: Badlands.

The new film from director Dan Trachtenberg is the second Predator movie of the year, following Predator: Killer of Killers. It stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as a Weyland-Yutani synth and a young Yautja, respectively.

"A few days ago, I threw out my back, so I wasn't sure I'd make it through to the end watching a movie. But armed with my secret weapon – an inflatable lumbar pillow into the chair – I watched Predator: Badlands. A back-friendly 107 minutes! And it was great!" Kojima wrote on Twitter.

"'Failure of the weak, isolation, journey, training, encounter, rebellion, clash, comradeship, betrayal, redemption, reconciliation, unity, revenge, growth, choice, family – and a new threat,'" he continued.

"I especially hope young anime fans who usually steer clear of live-action Western films will give this one a try. Even with Dek’s "ugly" face, you'll find yourself emotionally invested from the opening scene. You'll definitely get hooked."

Kojima also recently shared his thoughts on Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's new show, Pluribus. "I finally got to watch the first episode of Vince Gilligan’s long-awaited new series Pluribus! Oh my god - this is incredible. Absolutely incredible," he wrote. "It pulls you in right from the opening scene. Vince really is a genius!"

