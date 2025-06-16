Predator: Badlands release date, cast, trailer, and everything else we know about the sci-fi sequel

It's safe to say Predator fans are spoilt for choice in 2025, what with animated anthology flick Predator: Killer of Killers – which we gave the big five stars to in our Predator: Killer of Killers review – having just landed on Disney Plus and live-action feature Predator: Badlands on the horizon. Everywhere we look, there's Yautja, and well, we're not complaining one bit!

The franchise is currently in good hands with filmmaker Dan Tractenberg, the director of Prey (one of the best sci-fi movies in recent years), and given the intriguing mystery surrounding Predator: Badlands, we couldn't be more excited to see what he's cooked up for the upcoming horror movie.

Due to the secrecy surrounding it, there's not all that much out there about the film just yet, but that hasn't stopped us from hunting down any detail we could find on the internet about the otherworldly thriller. If it reads, we can bill it... From cast and plot to teasers and what's next for the series, scroll on to find out all we know so far about Predator: Badlands.

(Image credit: 20th Century)

Predator: Badlands is due in UK and US theaters on November 7. It's set to be the second Predator movie to come out in 2025, following the release of Dan Trachtenberg and co-director Joshua Wassung's animated feature Predator: Killer of Killers in June.

Filming kicked off in New Zealand on August 27, 2024 and concluded in late October. Trachtenberg has previously stated that every single shot of the film features VFX work, which explains why its release date is over a year out from the wrapping of principal photography.

Predator: Badlands trailer

With a few months still to go until the movie is out, we've only seen a teaser trailer for Predator: Badlands – though, predictably, it doesn't give all that much away. Described as more of a promise of "vibe" over plot or character details by Trachtenberg, the promo opens on what looks like a Predators' trophy room, complete with dinosaur, kaiju, and human skulls.

Next, we see a low-flying ship speed across a desert wasteland, as some text reads: "The director of Prey welcomes you to a world of hurt." We get glimpses of unusual plant life, various Yautja with different colored braids, and a blonde human-looking character whose eyes roll back into her head.

"You're hunting something that can't be killed," the woman tells a character off-camera, before we see a Predator face-on, mask-off, gearing up to fight a huge, hairy beast. And well, that's it. Check it out above.

Predator: Badlands cast

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

As it stands, only two cast members have been confirmed for Predator: Badlands, and that's Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning. The former is set to play Dek, a young Yautja outcast who's hellbent on proving himself to his clan, while the latter is on board as artificial human Thia.

We imagine that more actors will be announced later down the line, and the full trailer, which is sure to drop soon, will likely reveal other faces, too. We'll be sure to keep you posted!

Predator: Badlands plot

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

In previous Predator films, the Yautja have been villainous figures who terrorize our (more) human heroes, but Predator: Badlands will shake things up by centering the titular creature as its protagonist.

While we haven't got specifics yet, we know that the movie will predominantly take place on Yautja Prime, the Predators' homeworld, which made its onscreen debut in Predator: Killer of Killers, and see lead character Dek align himself with a Weyland-Yutani bot named Thia after he's cast out from his tribe. Together, the twosome set out on a treacherous journey to take on the most fearsome enemy – and prove Dek as an ultimate hunter.

Given Thia's manufacturer (and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse at what looks like a Xenomorph skull in the teaser), many have been speculating as to how much the film will crossover with the Alien franchise – a theory amplified by the fact that one specific trailer for upcoming series Alien: Earth features a very Predator-sounding snarl.

When asked whether he'd seen any of the Hulu/Disney Plus show yet, Trachtenberg replied with a grin: "Mmm. What a question. I have seen some Alien: Earth and it's pretty effing awesome what I've seen." Consider us suspicious...

What's next for the Predator franchise?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, once Predator: Badlands comes out, what comes next? If things were up to Trachtenberg, another movie... though he's keeping coy on what that movie would look like exactly.

"After Prey came out, and I started thinking about sequel stuff, there were three ideas that I had. Killers is one, Badlands is two and the third one is... something else," the filmmaker tells SFX magazine in its latest issue. "The reason why I felt possessed to make them and sort of why I rushed – I did two at once because I could do, I could multitask with animation – was because I was so eager to get to the third thing.

"There's a lot of cool ideas out there and none of them are just like, 'Oh, we have to say the next part of this story because it was successful,'" he continues. "All of it is like, 'Whoa, no one has done that in sci-fi . No one has done that in Predator. No one's done that with the creature,' all of those ideas are generated from that instinct. So, yeah, there is definitely a third thing that I'd love to get to when Badlands is finished." We're already excited.

