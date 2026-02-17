Predator: Badlands director reveals that there was a Xenomorph cameo in the original draft of the script

News
By published

Predator: Badlands was originally a little heavier on the cameos

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in Predator: Badlands
(Image credit: Disney)

Predator: Badlands is undoubtedly an Alien and Predator crossover movie, thanks to Elle Fanning's Weyland-Yutani synth Thia taking center stage with outcast Yautja Dek. However, the movie keeps it pretty light when it comes to Easter eggs and references – but that wasn't always the case.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Trachtenberg revealed that the original draft of the script and temporary visual effects included Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch, a Xenomorph, and "the backbiter creature from Killer of Killers."

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.