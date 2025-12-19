Sigourney Weaver "wasn't thinking about" the Aliens Power Loader scene during her Avatar: Fire and Ash showdown with Varang, but she can see the parallel

News
By published

Exclusive: Sigourney Weaver tells us about that Aliens callback in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash
(Image credit: Disney)

Sigourney Weaver might play Kiri in Avatar: Fire and Ash, but her first collaboration with James Cameron was in 1986's Aliens.

In that film, Weaver reprised her role as Ripley, which saw her face off against the Alien Queen in what might be the most iconic scene of Weaver's career to protect young Newt. With the help of a Power Loader, Ripley saves the youngster with the famous line: "Get away from her, you bitch!"

Varang and Neytiri clash multiple times in the film, but it's near the very end that Varang is scared away for good – not by Neytiri, but by her adopted daughter, Kiri.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.