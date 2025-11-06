When is Predator Badlands on streaming? Speculation on the potential Hulu release date

When is Predator: Badlands on on streaming? If you're a fan of the alien big game hunter then the new movie – which, for the first time ever features a Yautja, as the species is now officially known, as the protagonist – is appointment viewing. But perhaps you'd rather watch it at home? If so, then read on to find out how, where, and when you may be able to do just that...

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who revived the aging franchise with the excellent Prey in 2002, Predator: Badlands follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young and outcast Predator who sets out to win his honor by killing an apparently unkillable beast. Along the way he encounters Thia (Elle Fanning), a Weyland-Yutani (from the Alien films...) synthetic and the two form an unlikely alliance.

The new film is earning some solid critical buzz, with our own Predator: Badlands review saying, "As a blockbuster action-adventure, Badlands kills it." But you're here for the streaming date – and with that we have to fess up. We don't have a firm date yet. That said, we have enough info to make a pretty informed guess, so scroll on down to find out more about when and where the movie may be streaming...

When is Predator: Badlands streaming on Hulu?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The first and only place you can see Predator: Badlands in the near future is in theaters. If you can go and see it on the big screen then we definitely recommend doing so.

After that, the film will be made available on digital platforms to rent and buy. This is where you can access the movie at a premium price from the comfort of your own home.

We don't really have any useful data to go on from previous films in the franchise, as both Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers were released straight to Hulu, and The Predator was released all the way back in 2018. Still, looking to last year's Alien: Romulus provides some helpful information, as both franchises are linked. That film was released in theaters on August 16 and then made available digitally on October 15. If Predator: Badlands follows suit, we can expect it to get a digital release early in 2026 – perhaps February 10.

When it comes to streaming, we know that the new movie will be on Hulu (accessible via Disney Plus in both the US and the UK). Looking again to Alien: Romulus's release pattern may also provide some clues here. That film was released on Hulu in the US on November 21, 2024, just over three months after its theatrical release. If we're on a similar release pattern here, then Predator: Badlands should be streaming on Hulu in March, perhaps March 16, 2026.

