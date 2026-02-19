Predator: Badlands has bested its predecessor Prey by becoming the most-watched movie premiere on Hulu ever

Over three months after its initial release, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands is still making waves, becoming the most-watched movie on Hulu ever.

The newest Predator franchise installment hit streaming service Hulu on February 12 and, in just five days, managed to draw in 9 million views worldwide, as reported by Deadline. With this amount of views, Predator: Badlands has become Hulu's biggest movie premiere ever.

The movie has taken the top spot from its predecessor, the 2022 movie Prey, which was also directed by Trachtenberg. With Badlands now on Hulu and Disney Plus, the streaming sites are now home to the whole Predator franchise, which has accounted for over 300 million hours watched from viewers around the world.

Set hundreds of years after the events of Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, Badlands follows a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who has been ostracized from his clan. To prove himself, the warrior sets out to face the most fearsome creature he can find, and in the process finds an unlikely ally in a bot named Thia (Elle Fanning).

The movie flips the script on what we know about the franchise, which seemed to resonate with fans. So much so that the movie debuted to 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience score.

Becoming Hulu's most popular movie isn't the first record that Predator: Badlands has broken. After hitting the big screen on November 7, 2025, the movie went on to earn over $184M globally, according to Box Office Mojo, becoming the most successful Predator movie ever. The entire Predator franchise has grossed over $925M at the worldwide box office.

Predator: Badlands is available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus now. For more, read our Predator: Badlands review, and keep up with new movies heading your way.