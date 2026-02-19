Predator: Badlands has bested its predecessor Prey by becoming the most-watched movie premiere on Hulu ever

Move over Prey, Predator: Badlands is here

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek in Predator: Badlands
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Over three months after its initial release, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands is still making waves, becoming the most-watched movie on Hulu ever.

The newest Predator franchise installment hit streaming service Hulu on February 12 and, in just five days, managed to draw in 9 million views worldwide, as reported by Deadline. With this amount of views, Predator: Badlands has become Hulu's biggest movie premiere ever.

