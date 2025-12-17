Fallout season 2 Easter eggs and cameos: All the nods to New Vegas that you might have missed

Fallout season 2 has finally arrived, and with it comes another slew of Easter eggs from the video game franchise for eagle-eyed fans to spot.

The second season of the hit Prime Video series sees Lucy and the Ghoul make their way through a game-accurate recreation of New Vegas, and fans can expect to see some of their favorite locations (and maybe even some of their favorite characters). Below, we've rounded up all the Easter eggs we spotted in Fallout season 2 episode 1.

It goes without saying that there are spoilers for Fallout season 2 episode 1 below, so proceed at your own risk!

Fallout season 2 Easter eggs

Episode 1 'The Innovator'

(Image credit: Prime Video)

RobCo Industries: A little placard with ROB-CO printed across is propped up in front of Robert House during a TV broadcast addressing the nationwide protests against the company – and various protestors can be seen picketing and destroying robots in the street. In Fallout: New Vegas, RobCo Industries is House's multibillion-dollar corporation, which renders him not only the owner of all of pre-War Las Vegas, but as one of the richest and most powerful men in the world. It's also RobCo that invents the Pip-Boy 2000 that Vault-Tec ends up using for its eventual dwellers.

H&H Tool Factory: When Mr. House is speaking to the angry men who approach him at the bar, he remarks that one of them must use an H&H nail gun. In the game, H&H is owned by Robert House's half-brother, Anthony House, and is founded after he steals Robert's inheritance.

Radiation King: There's a Radiation King repair truck in the alley behind the bar where Robert House kills those men. Radiation King is a company that makes various appliances like televisions and radios, and is mentioned in nearly every single game in the Fallout franchise.

Great Khans: When we first encounter the Ghoul in season 2 episode 1, he's being strung up by his neck by a rather gross-looking band of criminals. This raider tribe and independent faction, known as the Great Khans, is introduced in Fallout: New Vegas with a lot of lore and backstory that would take a whole separate explainer to get into. They evolved from a faction known as the New Khans, who were wiped out in Fallout 2.

Dino Dee-Lite Motel: The location that the Great Khans inhabit, and where they're holding the Ghoul hostage, is none other than a defunct motel with a giant concrete dinosaur holding a sign that simply says 'Motel' (and Lucy is quite literally standing in the mouth of the dinosaur when the shootout begins.) In the game, the dinosaur is actually a mascot named Dinky the T-Rex, and the resort is known as the Dino Dee-Lite Motel. It survives most of the nuclear blast until a town is later built around it, thus causing it to fall into further disrepair.

Starlight Drive-In: After Lucy and the Ghoul ask the flea-ridden soup shop owner lady if they've seen Hank Maclean, they head in a direction that brings them to the ruins of the Starlight Drive-In. The marquee is still standing, and the last thing shown before the nuclear blast was a double feature of two of Cooper Howard's movies. The location was introduced in Fallout 4, as an abandoned settlement in the Commonwealth, where the player can find some pretty sweet loot and go on a few side quests.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Rita's Cafe: Rita's Cafe is a pre-war diner mentioned only by name in Fallout: New Vegas, but we're pretty sure that that's where Cooper and Moldaver meet to have their impromptu meeting about preventing the end of the world as they know it.

Whack-A-Commie: At the diner where Cooper meets Moldaver, his daughter Janey can be seen playing a Whack-A-Mole game called Whack-A-Commie. This pre-war arcade game is from Fallout 76, and can be seen in various locations throughout the game.

West Tek: In Fallout and Fallout 76, West Tek is a defense contractor and research corporation. Because the company specializes primarily in Advanced Weapons and Biomedical Sciences Research, it's quite funny to hear that West Tek is apparently launching a skincare line – something Cooper Howard hears via radio broadcast.

Vault 24, or, the Abandoned Vault: While following Hank's literal footsteps, Lucy and the Ghoul stumble into a long-abandoned vault full of decaying skeletons and projectors still playing propaganda films. Vault 24 isn't an official location in Fallout: New Vegas, and actually only appears in the Fallout: New Vegas mod called A World of Less Pain.

Sugar Bomb cereal: There's nowhere to hide from explosive good taste! While in Vault 24, Lucy stumbles upon an open box of Sugar Bombs. The cereal is a consumable item found in nearly every game in the franchise, and sponsored Vault-Tec during their opening of Vault 76 in Fallout 76. It also contains 100% of our daily value of sugar.

Fallout season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video. Never miss an episode with our Fallout season 2 release schedule, and if you're still confused, check out our Fallout season 2 timeline.