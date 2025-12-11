Fallout just dropped a surprise Christmas fireplace special ahead of season 2: come for the cozy Ghoul vibes, stay for the surprise New Vegas cameo

Fallout has dropped a surprise Christmas special ahead of season 2 dropping on Prime Video, and it's a fittingly macabre time with the Ghoul – which also hides a New Vegas cameo.

In the footage, which you can watch on YouTube and on Prime Video, Walton Goggins' Ghoul explains he has a fire going thanks not to a log of wood, but an actual human arm. Lovely.

Then, he kicks back to relax – after requesting we tilt his head away from the flames if he falls asleep – and a voice cameo from Mr. New Vegas begins. Check it out below.

Fallout: The Ghoul Log - Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you don't remember from the game, Mr. New Vegas is an artificial radio host created by Mr. House. You can hear him in Fallout: New Vegas on (where else) the radio.

In the clip, he can be heard after the Ghoul signs off, and again at later points in the video, so make sure you keep the Ghoul's Christmas treat on in the background to hear everything Mr. New Vegas has to say. It makes for the perfect ambient background for your holiday meal, after all...

Fallout season 2 is dropping on Prime Video imminently and New Vegas will be a huge part of the new episodes. "We sort of approach it like we do a new game, right?" Todd Howard told us recently. "Like, hey, we're starting fresh, and okay, we're going back to Vegas. Number one, we've got to honor the journey that every player had there, and maneuvering that is tricky."

The show releases this December 17. You can check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows to stream not to fill out your watchlist.