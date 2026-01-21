After once being paid "$40 and a sandwich" for his iconic Fallout lines, Ron Perlman returns in a surprise Fallout season 2 cameo

He's green, he's mean, and he has a long, long history with the Fallout franchise. Yes, that is Ron Perlman rocking up as a Super Mutant this week to help out Walton Goggins' Ghoul and serve up a healthy dose of exposition as the curtain continues to be peeled back on the second season's Big Bads.

After the Ghoul was left in a messy situation in Freeside (thanks to a perfect Powerfist punch from the betrayed Lucy), he was dragged off by a hulking, hooded figure.

As we discover late in the episode, that's a – currently unnamed – Super Mutant played by Ron Perlman.

Perlman, of course, has previous in Fallout as part of RPG series' legendary narration, most notably his iconic line: "War. War never changes."

The Hellboy actor even utters the word 'war' in Fallout season 2, declaring to the Ghoul, "There's a war coming. And we need you healthy."

"They call us abominations, but they created our kind," Perlman's character spits, referring to the Enclave – the nefarious group that appears to control Vault-Tec and even has House's hackles up in Vegas.

What Perlman's role may be in the overarching season remains to be seen, but his Super Mutant is putting together an army against the "people who set all this in motion."

It's a far cry, too, from Perlman's first Fallout gig. As he revealed during an interview with the Joe Vulpis Podcast, he was paid "$40 and a sandwich" for his first Fallout voice lines before returning for the rest of the series, bar Fallout 4.

"I've never played any of the games. The whole Fallout thing is a mystery to me," Perlman admitted.

