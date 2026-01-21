After once being paid "$40 and a sandwich" for his iconic Fallout lines, Ron Perlman returns in a surprise Fallout season 2 cameo

Ron Perlman joins the Fallout season 2 cast, but not in the way you might expect

He's green, he's mean, and he has a long, long history with the Fallout franchise. Yes, that is Ron Perlman rocking up as a Super Mutant this week to help out Walton Goggins' Ghoul and serve up a healthy dose of exposition as the curtain continues to be peeled back on the second season's Big Bads.

After the Ghoul was left in a messy situation in Freeside (thanks to a perfect Powerfist punch from the betrayed Lucy), he was dragged off by a hulking, hooded figure.

As we discover late in the episode, that's a – currently unnamed – Super Mutant played by Ron Perlman.

"They call us abominations, but they created our kind," Perlman's character spits, referring to the Enclave – the nefarious group that appears to control Vault-Tec and even has House's hackles up in Vegas.

