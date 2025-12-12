Fallout season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

It's a S.P.E.C.I.A.L time of year. No, not Christmas. Fallout season 2 is just around the corner. As viewers get ready to witness the next chapter in Lucy, The Ghoul and Maximus' journeys, you may be wondering when exactly new episodes are dropping on Prime Video.

Don't worry, you've maxed out your Luck stat with us. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about Fallout season 2's streaming plans, including the premiere's release date, time, and an episodic schedule that stretches out well into 2026.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2, episode 1 premieres on December 17 at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern.

In the UK, that's a slightly more palatable time of 8:00 AM GMT.

Discover what that means in your region with the time zone converter.

Fallout season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Helpfully, Prime Video has already revealed Fallout season 2's release cadence: a new episode every Wednesday until February. No The Boys-style batch drops here.

The full Fallout season 2 release schedule is as follows:

Fallout season 2, episode 1: December 17, 2025

Fallout season 2, episode 2: December 24, 2025

Fallout season 2, episode 3: December 31, 2025

Fallout season 2, episode 4: January 7, 2026

Fallout season 2, episode 5: January 14, 2026

Fallout season 2, episode 6: January 21, 2026

Fallout season 2, episode 7: January 28, 2026

Fallout season 2, episode 8: February 4, 2026

Fallout season 2 episode count

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 consists of eight episodes, which matches the episode count of the first season.

Where to watch Fallout season 2

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 is available to watch exclusively for all Amazon Prime subscribers.

That's not to say it won't be available elsewhere in the future. After all, the first season is now streaming for anyone who owns a Samsung smart TV. The wasteland is full of surprises, it seems.

For more, check out the best shows on Prime Video and the best movies on Prime Video.