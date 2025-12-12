Fallout season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Prime Video?
No bombshells here: here's what time Fallout season 2 premieres on Amazon
It's a S.P.E.C.I.A.L time of year. No, not Christmas. Fallout season 2 is just around the corner. As viewers get ready to witness the next chapter in Lucy, The Ghoul and Maximus' journeys, you may be wondering when exactly new episodes are dropping on Prime Video.
Don't worry, you've maxed out your Luck stat with us. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about Fallout season 2's streaming plans, including the premiere's release date, time, and an episodic schedule that stretches out well into 2026.
Fallout season 2, episode 1 release date: what time is it on Prime Video?
Fallout season 2, episode 1 premieres on December 17 at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern.
In the UK, that's a slightly more palatable time of 8:00 AM GMT.
Discover what that means in your region with the time zone converter.
Fallout season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?
Helpfully, Prime Video has already revealed Fallout season 2's release cadence: a new episode every Wednesday until February. No The Boys-style batch drops here.
The full Fallout season 2 release schedule is as follows:
- Fallout season 2, episode 1: December 17, 2025
- Fallout season 2, episode 2: December 24, 2025
- Fallout season 2, episode 3: December 31, 2025
- Fallout season 2, episode 4: January 7, 2026
- Fallout season 2, episode 5: January 14, 2026
- Fallout season 2, episode 6: January 21, 2026
- Fallout season 2, episode 7: January 28, 2026
- Fallout season 2, episode 8: February 4, 2026
Fallout season 2 episode count
Fallout season 2 consists of eight episodes, which matches the episode count of the first season.
Where to watch Fallout season 2
Fallout season 2 is available to watch exclusively for all Amazon Prime subscribers.
That's not to say it won't be available elsewhere in the future. After all, the first season is now streaming for anyone who owns a Samsung smart TV. The wasteland is full of surprises, it seems.
