Fallout season 1 will soon be free to watch on Prime – but only if you have the right TV

Fallout season 2 is almost upon us, and it seems like Amazon is taking a page out of Apple TV's book and making season 1 of the hit video game adaptation available for free.

You might recall that Apple TV Plus made Severance season 1 available to stream for free ahead of the highly-anticipated second season. Well, Amazon has teamed up with Samsung, Besthesda, and Xbox to do more or less the same – but it's only available for folks who have a Samsung TV (H/T Variety). Starting December 3, those folks will be able to stream Fallout season 1 for free on Samsung TV Plus, an ad-free streaming service that comes installed with most Samsung TVs (2016 and newer). The first season will remain free to stream from December 3 to December 25.

"Prime Video is committed to finding creative and groundbreaking approaches to bring our content to audiences worldwide," Prime Video global head Emily Aldis said of the collaboration. “Prime Video’s established partnership with Samsung enables us to enhance the viewing experience for our shared customers through engaging off-screen marketing collaborations and seamless integration of the Prime Video app on Samsung Smart TVs."

Fallout season 2 picks up right where season 1 ends, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) following the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) over the horizon and into New Vegas in hopes of finding and capturing Hank, Lucy's treacherous father (Kyle MacLachlan).

Fallout season 2 arrives on Prime Video on December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.