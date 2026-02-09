Despite only briefly appearing in season 2, Fallout showrunner says Ron Perlman's Supermutant will figure into future seasons: "He is a larger character in this world"
The Wasteland has a new player
If you were at all disappointed by Ron Perlman's fleeting appearance as an unnamed Supermutant in Fallout season 2, fear not, as showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet says that she has "always seen that as a big role."
Speaking to The Direct following last week's season 2 finale, Robertson-Dworet teased that we haven't seen the last of Perlman's Supermutant after a cameo in episode 6. "Just because he appears in one scene this season, I hope people know that he is a larger character in this world, in our minds," the Fallout co-creator said. Perlman also famously delivers the iconic line "War never changes" in Fallout 3's opening cutscene.
"We're hoping to have the opportunity to continue this story," Robertson-Dworet added. "And we like the idea of hinting at larger wars, larger fights in this world that are taking place that maybe aren't in the region of the wasteland where our characters currently are, and to get to those things."
The unnamed character's debut during season 2 was notable for being the first hulking, green-skinned Supermutant to appear in the Fallout TV show. In the episode, the Supermutant rescues The Ghoul, who has found himself impaled on a pole after being knocked out of a window by Lucy. This isn't an act of pure altruism, though, as the Supermutant later tells The Ghoul: "There's a war coming. And we need you healthy." Could a future Ghoul/Supermutant team-up be on the cards?
Fallout recently wrapped its second season on Prime Video. Speaking exclusively to GamesRadar+, Robertson-Dworet and executive producer Todd Howard discussed how those major season 2 twists may have just changed video game canon. Fallout season 3 is already confirmed, with season 2 teasing a new setting: Colorado.
For more, check out our Fallout season 2 review. Or if you still have any unanswered questions, we've got you covered with our Fallout season 2 ending guide.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
