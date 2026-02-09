Despite only briefly appearing in season 2, Fallout showrunner says Ron Perlman's Supermutant will figure into future seasons: "He is a larger character in this world"

The Wasteland has a new player

Ron Perlman as a Supermutant in Fallout season 2
If you were at all disappointed by Ron Perlman's fleeting appearance as an unnamed Supermutant in Fallout season 2, fear not, as showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet says that she has "always seen that as a big role."

Speaking to The Direct following last week's season 2 finale, Robertson-Dworet teased that we haven't seen the last of Perlman's Supermutant after a cameo in episode 6. "Just because he appears in one scene this season, I hope people know that he is a larger character in this world, in our minds," the Fallout co-creator said. Perlman also famously delivers the iconic line "War never changes" in Fallout 3's opening cutscene.

