Todd Howard says Bethesda is already considering "what elements can we bring into our games" from Fallout season 3

News
By published

Fallout 76 celebrated season 2 with an expansion

A suit of power armor in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Video's second season of the Fallout TV show is off to a solid start, but franchise boss Todd Howard is already thinking about which Fallout season 3 elements could fit into the video games that first introduced us to the post-apocalyptic wastelands.

Despite Fallout season 2 just debuting this week, Bethesda Game Studios head and frequent game director Todd Howard recently revealed that writing is currently underway for a third season.