Todd Howard says Bethesda is already considering "what elements can we bring into our games" from Fallout season 3

Prime Video's second season of the Fallout TV show is off to a solid start, but franchise boss Todd Howard is already thinking about which Fallout season 3 elements could fit into the video games that first introduced us to the post-apocalyptic wastelands.

Despite Fallout season 2 just debuting this week, Bethesda Game Studios head and frequent game director Todd Howard recently revealed that writing is currently underway for a third season.

"For us on the game and TV show side, we're writing season 3 now," the famed game developer tells Variety. What's potentially more interesting is the fact that the show's writer's room is talking with Bethesda about maybe bringing TV elements into the game world.

"We're having those conversations now of, what are we doing in season 3 for the TV show, and what elements can we bring into our games at that time when it comes out that don't feel forced or fake," Howard explains.

The pessimistic part of my brain reckons the cross-media collab will probably manifest in some sort of Fallout 76 update since the multiplayer game's Burning Springs expansion from earlier this year also introduced Walton Goggins' The Ghoul - you know, the guy from the streaming series.



A Fallout 3 remaster is reportedly also in the works, but I doubt Bethesda would retroactively add a new storyline to an almost 20-year-old game, at least if the developer's approach to The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is any indication.

As for a potential crossover in the inevitable Fallout 5... well, it's better not to get your hopes up. Howard previously said it takes around five years to make a new Fallout game, and the studio is all hands on deck for The Elder Scrolls 6 as of right now. So, yeah, we'll all likely look like ghouls before Fallout 5 drops.

