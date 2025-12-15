Bethesda's Todd Howard says Fallout 76 is "the game we're still doing the most work in," and fans of the Prime TV show should give it a try

We're in the thick of the holiday season, we all need a good, immersive RPG to distract from quarreling in-laws and questionable pot luck offerings, and Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard has just the game: Fallout 76.

In a brief exchange with the good folks at the Future Games Show, Howard made the case for Fallout 76 as the ideal introduction to the series for fans of Amazon's TV adaptation.

"Well, I have to say Fallout 76 right now, it's the game we're still doing the most work in. The Burning Springs update just came out. The ghoul is in the game, so if you're watching the show and you think, 'I want to experience that', 76 right now is just awesome, and you're gonna meet other players in the community."

Why you should play Fallout 76 (if you love the tv show!) - YouTube Watch On

I don't want to infer too much from off-the-cuff comments made during a red carpet affair, but it's interesting that Howard makes a point to say Fallout 76 is the game Bethesda Game Studios is putting the most amount of work into right now, what with Elder Scrolls 6 being one of the most highly anticipated upcoming games on the release date calendar. In contrast, just last month Howard strongly suggested it's actually Elder Scrolls 6, and not Fallout 76, that's taking up the most manpower at Bethesda right now, so take these latest comments with a coarse grain of salt.

Regardless, Howard was keen to point out that Fallout star Walton Goggins reprised his role as the Ghoul in Fallout 76 recently, which he said was a "full circle" moment.

